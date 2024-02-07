The group heads to the land above Bronaber on Friday, 16 February.
This is a meandering walk above Bronaber, an area steeped in history, from the legendary giant Idris who reputedly threw the standing stone known as Llech Idris from Cadair Idris, through the Roman occupation – we walk along part of the Roman road Sarn Helen and can make a detour to see the site of Roman tile kilns – up to the 20th century when the British army used the area as a training ground.
We also pass the cast of a grave stone (the original dating from about 700AD) of Porius, “a plain man”.
This five-mile circular walk is graded C, moderate.
The walk starts at 10.30am and is expected to finish at 2.30pm.
Start by the cattle grid near Penystryd (grid ref SH726318), where there is limited space.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
For further information about the walk, contact the leader, John Dean, on 01766 540891.