This is a meandering walk above Bronaber, an area steeped in history, from the legendary giant Idris who reputedly threw the standing stone known as Llech Idris from Cadair Idris, through the Roman occupation – we walk along part of the Roman road Sarn Helen and can make a detour to see the site of Roman tile kilns – up to the 20th century when the British army used the area as a training ground.