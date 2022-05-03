Charity’s ‘ambitious’ plans will ‘transform services’

AN ABERYSTWYTH based charity has welcomed a new Chief Executive as it looks forward to “exciting” and “ambitious plans” for the future.

Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers (HAHAV), created for the community back in 2015, has named Sian Dorward as its new boss.

The charity supports people with chronic life-limiting conditions to make the most of the time they have left.

The charity provides a range of different support and wellbeing services; as well bereavement support for those who have lost a loved-one.

Over the last year HAHAV’s team of over 50 volunteers and seven staff members have helped support almost 200 local people, thanks to public donations in excess of £150,000.

Sian Dorward has enjoyed a career in the third sector spanning almost two decades, predominately working with health charities.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined HAHAV, and honoured to have been entrusted with the chance to work alongside the charity’s committed team of staff, trustees, and volunteers to improve the quality of life of our service users.

“We have ambitious plans for the future, which will transform services for people living with chronic life-limiting conditions across Ceredigion and their loved-ones, and enable us to reach more people who might benefit from our support. “However, our work would not be possible without the generosity of the local community, who so generously donate goods for our charity shop in Pier Street and Warehouse in Glan Yr Afon Industrial Estate, money, and time.

“I’d like to thank our many incredible supporters for their kindness, and encourage anyone interested in getting involved with HAHAV, or who would like more information on accessing our services to get in touch.”

Dr Alan Axford, HAHAV Chair, said: “Our charity relies heavily upon the incredible generosity of local people, and currently receives no government funding.

“Since we set up HAHAV seven years ago we have been amazed by the support received from across the Ceredigion community.

“We are pleased to welcome Sian to HAHAV and consider ourselves fortunate to have appointed someone with such extensive experience in health-related charities.

“I am confident that she will help take the charity on the next step of its’ journey towards sustainable growth.”

HAHAV’s head office and living well centre is based at Plas Antaron – a former hotel – with ambitious plans in the works to raise cash to buy the building at the end of the current three-year lease.

The charity also runs a community outreach service.