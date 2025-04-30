A former school in Llanbadarn Fawr is likely to go back on the open market later this year after being shut for nearly a decade.
Cwmpadarn school closed in the summer of 2016 along with Llangynfelyn school in Taliesin as part of a shake-up of education in the Aberystwyth and north Ceredigion area.#
The closure of the schools was greeted with anger from parents, with more than 180 objections being received on the plans.
In 2017, Ceredigion Council Cabinet members agreed to the sale of the former Cwmpadarn School building on the open market.
The sale of Cwmpadarn School was due to take place in September that year after work on Hyfforddiant Ceredigion Training’s building was completed.
Later in 2017, a petition was launched calling in Ceredigion County Council to sell or rent the land at Cwmpadarn at a knockdown rate so it can be used as a play area for the community.
That bid was unsuccessful and in the following years of the school being on the market, the site received “no suitable offers”, Ceredigion County Council said, and the building remains in the authority’s ownership.
In the past nine years it has been used for training and storage, and now nearly a decade after the school shut its doors, Ceredigion County Council is once again set to test the waters and try to sell the site to boost its coffers.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The former site of Ysgol Cwmpadarn was previously put on the market but no suitable offers were received.
“The property has since been used for training and more recently for storage purposes.
The property is due to be reported to Cabinet in the next few months with a view to putting it back on the market.”