Children with experience of care across Wales have helped author a foster family cookbook.
Sophia Warner from Powys is a care-leaver and campaigner and illustrated the celebrity-backed recipe book.
Published by the national network of fostering services Foster Wales, Bring Something To The Table highlights simple things a foster carer can offer like the security of a regular meal, family time around the table and creating new food favourites.
Foster Wales states many are ‘put off’ by fostering by not thinking they have the skills or experience.
Sophia, who wrote the foreword, said: “I vividly recall grilling my foster mum about the origins of the food she presented, insisting it hailed from Brecon.
“I penned it ‘Brecon Bolognese’... I mentioned that my birth mum used to make it and it was the first meal I had when I moved into my foster home.”
Currently, more than 7,000 children are in care in Wales, but only 3,800 foster families.
The book launched as part of Foster Care Fortnight features recipes from care leavers, foster carers and celebrity chefs such as Olympic athlete, care leaver Fatima Whitbread and foster carer Kiri Pritchard Mclean.