Cinemas look to improve service for deaf people

TWO cinemas in Dwyfor Meirionnydd will take part in a project to improve the filmgoing experience for people with hearing loss.

Film Hub Wales (FHW) and the Wales Council for Deaf People (WCDP) are working with seven Welsh cinemas, to establish D/deaf volunteer groups who will help to improve cinema experiences for audiences with hearing loss, in their local communities.

The venues are the Magic Lantern in Tywyn, Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli, The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, The Maxime, Blackwood, Galeri, Caernarfon, Chapter, Cardiff and Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard.

After participating in training with the WCDP to explore how to meet the needs of cinema audiences with hearing loss, the cinemas will put exciting new activities in place.

With funding support from FHW, each venue will work with WCDP to connect with local D/deaf audiences, to form volunteer groups who can share their personal experiences of visiting the cinema and help shape future activities.

The Magic Lantern is inviting deafblind people and their families to the cinema to explore the spaces and meet the staff, who will also be taking part in BSL training.

The Magic Lantern ( The Magic Lantern )

Annie Grundy from the cinema said: “Our team prides itself on the welcome we give our audience, both local and visiting, so being able to convey that welcome to all visitors is really important to us.

“We know that we have a lot more to learn. We want to continue with BSL training, and we need to explore more in terms of technologies to help us be more accessible.

“After all, building and expanding audiences is always going to be key to our long-term survival.”

Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli, invite people to keep an eye on their website for details on their upcoming film screenings for D/deaf audiences.

Neuadd Dwyfor ( Neuadd Dwyfor )

At Galeri, Caernafon, in addition to working with the North Wales Deaf Association and Gwynedd Deaf Club, a 16-year-old deaf student will work with the venue to create more accessible BSL marketing materials.

The project was set up by Film Hub Wales following feedback from cinemas, D/deaf creatives, and audience members. Through the Inclusive Cinema project, which FHW lead on behalf of the BFI FAN network, the Film Distributor’s Association (FDA) will offer a selection of key films with suitable formats, which the venues will be able to access.