A new pilot scheme for unpaid carers has been launched at Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital in Machynlleth.
The scheme has been created as a collaboration between Credu, the commissioned Unpaid Carers support service in Powys, Powys Teaching Health Board and the Hospital’s Twymyn Ward.
It has been supported by Ruth, Credu’s Outreach Worker for Machynlleth and the Dyfi Valley, Sister Jenny (Twymyn Ward), Aled, the Hospital’s Café Manager, and Sarah, District Liaison Officer.
The scheme uses the Carers ID Card that Credu already offers.
Under this new scheme, any Unpaid Carer who goes to the Café at Bro Ddyfi Hospital can show their ‘I Care’ Card at the counter to receive a free drink during normal Café opening hours.
