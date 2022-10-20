Cletwr unveils community textile project’s final product
Sunday 23rd October 2022 11:30 am
Participants spent over two years working to create the textile piece (Picture supplied )
Cletwr in Tre’r-ddôl has unveiled the fruits of a long-term textile project.
On Sunday, 2 October, Cletwr celebrated the end of its Ashley Family Foundation-supported project, with tea and cake and the unveiling of two years of work creating a community textile for permanent display in the café.
Many people came from the local villages to see the work and participants of the project could finally meet up again.
Chopping apples in preparation for making juice at Cletwr (Picture supplied )
Meanwhile, there was an opportunity for members of the community to turn their apples into juice with the help of Joey from Merched y Berllan.
Juice can then be pasteurised and stored or turned into cider to enjoy later in the year.
