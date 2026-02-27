A Hywel Dda Health Board staff member is taking on a skydive to raise funds for Bronglais Hospital’s Enlli Ward in the coming months.
Digital Communications Officer Laura Hiscox is doing the skydive at Swansea Airport on 18 April, and she’s got a very good reason for taking on the challenge – to prove to her daughters that she’s just as adventurous as their dad.
Mum-of-two Laura said: “I live in Ceredigion and have two daughters who are 9 and 12.
“They think that 'dad's the adventurous one' and I want to show them mum is adventurous too, whilst raising money for a wonderful cause.”
Laura hopes to raise £350 for Bronglais’ adult mental health ward after seeing first-hand the positive difference funds can make to patients, families and staff.
“My job means I get to go out on site sometimes and spend a little bit of time on the wards,” she said.
“I was in the ward last year filming the Forget Me Not singing session and watched the joy the performance brought the patients.
“Patients were making requests and singing along with smiles that were catching.
“It was so lovely to see.”
Laura added: “My lovely neighbour sadly experienced dementia for a number of years and passed away last year after a short time in Bronglais.
“A friend's mum is living with Alzheimer's and neighbours in my community are too.
“It affects so many people.
“Life on a ward can be unsettling, and having the right items, whether for comfort, stimulation or reassurance, can make a meaningful impact on someone’s day.
“By fundraising, I hope to contribute to resources that help people feel more settled, connected and cared for during a difficult time in their lives.
“This challenge is my way of doing something practical and meaningful to support those who need it.”
