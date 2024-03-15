Machynlleth Rugby Club has bid farewell to their beloved vice-chair Martin Hughes.
The long-term club member had “infectious enthusiasm” for the sport and was remembered at a funeral service at St Peter’s Church on 8 March.
The family and team then attended the clubhouse for many ‘ones for the road’.
Martin got his whole family involved with the club, including his wife Sian who was treasurer, his brother Teddy, and his son Mathew who played for the team.
Last week, Martin was remembered with a minute of silence on the pitch before kick-off.
“Of all the things Martin loved, the thing he loved most was his family.
“To them and all his extended family Clwb Rygbi Machynlleth would like to extend its sincere condolences at this time of great sadness for the family.”
Machynlleth FC said: “He was a great kind man who everyone loved.”
Martin is survived by his wife Sian, daughters Lynn and Cara, son Mathew, daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Nick, and his six granddaughters.