Machynlleth Music are delighted to welcome back young pianist Julian Chan to Y Tabernacle MOMA on Thursday, 15 May (7.30pm).
Doors open at 7pm.
Julian is an extremely talented young pianist and accompanist who has given performances at many prestigious venues across the UK. He is rapidly developing a reputation as one of the most innovative pianists of his generation and is also a brilliant accompanist. He enjoys performing a particularly diverse range of composers and unifying these styles in a captivating manner. He has won many awards and has collaborated with eminent composers.
His programme includes Liszt’s Deux Legendes, Bach Suite in F minor, Messiaen’s Cantéyodjayâ and Alkan’s 25 Préludes.
Tickets are £15 (cash on the door, 18 and under free).