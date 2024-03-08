The Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner and University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) have partnered to employ an Evidence-Based Policing Research Coordinator for a two-year pilot period.
Dr Rhiannon Sandy who began the role on 5 February 2024 said: “There is a clear appetite within Dyfed-Powys to use academic research to enhance ways of working and policing, and I look forward to playing a role in translating that research into practice.
“However, the geography and demography of Dyfed-Powys creates challenges when applying research conducted elsewhere, so a key element of my role will be engaging with academic partners to foster research which fits the needs of the force.”
Dafydd Llywelyn, Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys said: “Collaborating with institutions from the higher education sector has been a goal of mine for some time, and doing so specifically to ensure that best available evidence is used to inform and challenge policing policies, practices and decisions.
“My long-term aspiration is for the Dyfed-Powys Police area to be recognised as an evidence-based policing centre of excellence for Wales and beyond, and it’s fantastic to be collaborating with University of Wales Trinity Saint David on this exciting development.”