A hearing into an allegation that a councillor breached the Code of Conduct for both Powys County Council and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, could be delayed for several months.
Earlier this year the Powys council Standards committee referred the case to Ceredigion Council to “address any issues of public perception” and to “ensure natural justice and fair treatment” for the councillor involved.
Ceredigion council had accepted the transfer for their Standards and Ethic committee to deal with the issue.
The hearing is supposed to give the councillor an opportunity to answer the allegation.
Initially, the hearing was supposed to take place on 8 July, but a spokeswoman for Ceredigion Council confirmed that it “did not take place” on that date.
The spokeswoman said: “The council’s public meetings calendar demonstrates that no Ethics and Standards committee meeting took place on 8 July.
“Further Ethics and Standards Committee meetings are scheduled for 23 August and 16 October.”
In November last year the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, revealed that a complaint had been received and investigated by her office.
The subject of the complaint is the “promotion of equality and respect” and the councillor’s identity has been kept secret so far.