A busy C road near Penrhyn-coch is to be closed for a second time this year from next month as work continues on a new cycle path.
The junction to Comins Coch from the A487 has reopened after work to extend the active travel path and reconfigure the road layout was completed.
Ceredigion County Council has announced that funding has now been secured for phase three of the scheme, which will lead to the closure of the C1010 which leads from Gogerddan crossroads near IBERS from July.
The council hasn't said how long the road will be closed for.
The road was originally closed in September and reopened in March.
Ceredigion council said: "Phase 2 is now complete, with Phase 3 due to begin in July and junction safety improvements already in place
"Work is moving ahead on the Waunfawr to IBERS active travel link scheme, with Phase 2 of the new shared use path now complete beside the TRA487 near Comins Coch.
"Delivered by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent on behalf of the Welsh Government, in partnership with Ceredigion County Council, this phase has also included changes to Dorglwyd Junction to support the wider scheme and improve safety for turning traffic.
"The junction has now been reconfigured, and drivers are being asked to take care and watch for cyclists and pedestrians crossing in the area.
"The next phase is also set to move forward after Ceredigion County Council secured further Welsh Government grant funding. A local contractor has been appointed, with Phase 3 currently scheduled to start in July 2026.
"Phase 3 will complete the shared use path along the C1010 between Splash Cottages and the TRA487 junction.
“It will also include a new culvert and bridge over the Afon Peithyll near Pwll Crwn car park, helping to tackle recent flooding problems in the area.
"A full road closure will be needed while this work is carried out.
“During that time, there will be no access to Pwll Crwn car park and no through route for cyclists or pedestrians."
Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said “I’m very pleased to see this project nearing completion, which will connect Waunfawr & Comins Coch with IBERS and then link to the existing Active Travel provision to Penrhyncoch and Bow Street.
"All users along this route will have a safe walking, wheeling & cycling route into and out of Aberystwyth. I congratulate our officers who have worked hard to gain Welsh Government approval on the Mid Wales CJC’s Regional Transport Delivery Plan, securing the necessary funding to complete this project. The safety improvements to the Dorglwyd junction are particularly pleasing.”
During the closure of the Comins Coch junction, Lloyds Coaches operating a shuttle bus, which has now ceased.
Lloyds Coaches said: “It is with a heavy heart that we wave goodbye to the Comins Coch Shuttle Bus that you’ve all come to know and love.
“From the start of service on Saturday 13th June, your T2 and T28 services will return to Comins Coch in both directions to keep you moving.”
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