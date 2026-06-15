An Aberystwyth woman has been named winner of the BVA Veterinary Mentor Award.
Small animal vet, Sharon Ann King, picked up the new award on 11 June, at the BVA Awards Dinner 2026 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, alongside the winners of 12 other awards.
The award, supported by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, recognises an inspirational mentor who goes above and beyond to support and guide others within the veterinary professions.
Sharon, a small animal vet at Downes Veterinary Services and a lecturer in Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth School of Veterinary Science, won the award for her compassion and for supporting those who “might have fallen into the cracks along the way”.
Her nominations mentioned her personal touch and how she works hard to support those who need her as a whole person, not just as a vet student.
Hillary Pearce, Professional and Veterinary Affairs Manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, said: "Especially today, when veterinary medicine and the world at large are changing at a rapid pace, those who choose this challenging and rewarding profession benefit from support, and mentorship is critical to success. Hill's has always been a strong supporter of the veterinary profession and the individuals who make it up, and we are proud to continue that support as the sponsor of the inaugural BVA Veterinary Mentor Award."
Sharon, who graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 1999, said: “This recognition means a great deal to me, and I feel incredibly grateful to have been nominated for this award, let alone be named as the winner! To play even a small role in supporting and helping to shape the next generation of vets is a real privilege, and one of the most rewarding aspects of my career. I feel very proud to be part of a profession that places such importance on mentorship and supporting our students and colleagues.”
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