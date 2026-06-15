Sharon, who graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 1999, said: “This recognition means a great deal to me, and I feel incredibly grateful to have been nominated for this award, let alone be named as the winner! To play even a small role in supporting and helping to shape the next generation of vets is a real privilege, and one of the most rewarding aspects of my career. I feel very proud to be part of a profession that places such importance on mentorship and supporting our students and colleagues.”