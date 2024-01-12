A fund set up to support Ceredigion communities will open for a second round of applications next month.
Cynnal y Cardi is funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity Fund and will be open for applications from 1 February.
The fund is being run by Ceredigion County Council, who say the aim is to support a range of revenue and capital activities, focussing on improvements to existing, community and neighbourhood infrastructure including local green spaces.
The scheme will also support development and promotion of year-round events; support the creative industries; invest in ‘capacity building’ and infrastructure support for community groups; help groups reduce cost of living and improve digital infrastructure.
There is also a business fund with grants of between £1,000 and 50,000 up for grabs.
The council says the aim of this fund is to ‘strengthen local entrepreneurial ecosystems and support businesses at all stages of their development to start, sustain, grow and innovate, including through local networks.’
This fund will focus on entrepreneurship activity; supporting business start up; decarbonisation and enterprise hubs.
Cllr Clive Davies, the Council's Cabinet Member responsible for the Economy and Regeneration, said: "It's great to see the Cynnal y Cardi support funds reopening for a second round of applications. If you are a community enterprise or business in Ceredigion, we would encourage you to consider your options and seek support through Cynnal y Cardi. These funding opportunities support our corporate priorities to boost the economy, support businesses and enable employment together with strengthening the resilience of our communities to become more sustainable, green and well connected."
To ensure project eligibility send a short brief outlining your ideas (bullet point format) and a breakdown of expenditure to [email protected]
Applications for the Cynnal y Cardi Fund will open on this website Cynnal y Cardi UK Shared - Ceredigion County Council from Thursday, 1 February 2024.