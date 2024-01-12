Cllr Clive Davies, the Council's Cabinet Member responsible for the Economy and Regeneration, said: "It's great to see the Cynnal y Cardi support funds reopening for a second round of applications. If you are a community enterprise or business in Ceredigion, we would encourage you to consider your options and seek support through Cynnal y Cardi. These funding opportunities support our corporate priorities to boost the economy, support businesses and enable employment together with strengthening the resilience of our communities to become more sustainable, green and well connected."