Community invited to fundraising breakfast for Ukrainian refugees

Andrew and Angela Beard, and Johnnie, attended Borth Community Hub’s all-day breakfast to raise vital funds for Ukrainian refugees. ( Borth Community Hub )

A Borth community group is inviting people to an all-day breakfast event tomorrow, to raise vital funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Borth Community Hub will be holding an all-day breakfast event, from 11.30am to 1.30pm, tomorrow, Friday, 11 March, with “every penny” going to the British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

This will be the group’s third fundraising event, with the hub so far raising £500 to support the humanitarian effort.

Borth Community Hub manager Helen Williams said: “It’s pay as you feel, with any donation we get, every penny, going to the British Red Cross Urkainian refugee appeal.

“We have all seen the terrible, shocking news, and the terrible plight of refugees especially. It’s something we can do to support them. It’s nice to come together and to feel, as a community, we are doing something to help. Because they have said they want money rather than stuff.

“This fundraising effort has been particular good for older people, who aren’t especially tech-savvy, to be able to come and make a donation in person.

Dylan Taylor and Amanda have been helping out with the fundraising breakfast events. ( Borth Community Hub ) ( Borth Community Hub )

“We’ve just been amazed by the support and generosity of everybody has come so far, because of that it’s now motivated us to do another one. Lots of different people, from different ages and backgrounds, have all come to support us, it’s felt like a real community cafe. We’ve had children here, little babies, and also people in their late 80s.

“Anybody who wants to can turn up tomorrow, help us raise money, and we’ll give you a lovely breakfast!”

The fundraising appeal was launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which unites 15 members charities - including the British Red Cross - “who are experts in humanitarian aid and specialists in different areas of disaster response”.