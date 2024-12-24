On Monday, 14 December, Jan gave her illuminating and touching talk in the Presbyterian Chapel, Aberdyfi, on her work with disabled children in Lesotho, South Africa.
Afterwards she was presented with cheques totalling nearly £400 by Kathy Rynn, team leader of Aberdyfi Community Lunch.
Fundraising for Jan's work has taken many forms from selling painted pebbles to carol singing.
Also in Aberdyfi on Monday, 23 December, a group of carol singers led by Katie Morgan raised over £220 for Jan by singing and collecting around the village.