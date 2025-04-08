Barmouth Bowling Club green opened on 22 March and members have been enjoying the lovely sunshine and warming up for the competitions to be played over the season.
The Town v County match sponsored by The Barmouth Bar and Grill was held on Saturday, 5 April when players made up teams for the Captain (Town) and Vice Captain (Country). Town came out on top and a good afternoon of bowls was enjoyed by all.
The players Town team, Colin Hopkins, John Johnson and Roy Burford, are to the right, and to the left for Country are Patrick Martin, Pauline Owen and Julie Taylor.