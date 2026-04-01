Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk Rhinog Fach from the East on Wednesday, 15 April.
From the start point make a gradual ascent on tracks and paths to Bwlch Drws Ardudwy.
Then take a steep narrow path which eases somewhat midway up but then steepens again towards the summit ridge.
There are wonderful views from the 712-metre summit area. The descent is more gradual with only a few steeper sections, with mostly rough grass reeds and heather underfoot. An easy walk along wide forestry tracks brings us back to the start.
This is a group grade A, national Grade strenuous, circular, six mile walk.
Please contact the leader to book a place on this joint walk with the Aberystwyth group.
Start at 10am. Estimated finish time 3.30pm.
Start at the minor road off A470 where there is roadside parking at end of tarmac (Grid Ref: SH684301)
Contact Dave T on 01970 828815 or 07831 735208.
The hills above Penmaenpool provide the location for Meirionnydd Ramblers’ next walk on Sunday, 19 April.
Start by climbing up quite steeply through woodland, soon emerging into open fields.
Continue on fairly level tracks and paths before another more gradual climb over the grassy hillside brings us to the highpoint of the route at some 230 metres.
From here there are lovely views over the estuary down to Barmouth and across to the Rhinogydd ridge.
An easy track takes us back down to Abergwynant where we cross the main road. We return to the start with an easy stroll along the Mawddach Trail.
This is a group grade C+, national grade moderate, circular, 6.4 mile walk.
Start at 10am. Estimated finish time, 3pm.
Start at Penmaenpool car park off A493 (Grid Ref: SH695185).
Contact Liz on 01341 422223 or 07932 813137.
For further information or any changes, visit contact http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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