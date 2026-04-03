Calendar Girls the musical is this year’s summer season show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and the search is on to cast it.
Richard Cheshire returns to direct the hit show, based on the true story of the brave WI women who bared all for a charity calendar to raise money for cancer research.
Joining Richard for the show, written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, is musical director Barnaby Southgate.
The search is on for community members to join the professional cast this summer.
Three talented youngsters are required to play Danny (playing age 16-18, Chris and Rod’s son, the conscientious head boy), Jenny (playing age 16-18, a girl who has rebelled against her mother for years, and Tommo (playing age 16-18, Cora’s son, Danny’s best mate who is also his mum’s best mate).
Auditionees must be 17 years of age by 12 July, and auditions will be held on Saturday, 11 April at 2pm at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Auditions will also be held that day at 4pm for three adult actresses to play the roles of Miss Wilson Tea, Miss Wilson Coffee and Brenda Hulse/Lady Cravenshire.
Three distinct performers are needed to play key character and ensemble roles.
Each track contributes to the texture, humour, and authenticity of the WI community, requiring strong acting, precision, and ensemble awareness. The playing ages of these parts are flexible, so ladies aged 25-85 are encouraged to apply.
Rehearsals will start during week of 13 July, from Monday-Friday each week (times as negotiated).
The first performance is on 7 August and the last performance is on 29 August.
There will be eight shows a week with three matinees and five evening performances.
There are no performances on Sundays or Mondays.
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