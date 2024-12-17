A giant cockerel is rumoured to be returning to the Dulas Valley this winter solstice in order to bring back light for spring.
The Ceiliog is a creature of legend, often spotted in Ceinws/ Esgairgeiliog on the longest night of the year.
People have heard whisperings of sightings of a giant eight-foot ribboned cockerel on the hills, with many suspecting he will make his great return this Friday 20 December at 7pm.
The mythical creature is said to help the villagers of the valley call back the light for spring by parading through the town and lighting a beacon at the top of Esgairgeiliog hill with the help of song.
Jonathan Gross, the official spokesperson for the Ceiliog, said: “The Ceiliog will once again appear in the village, journeying to the top of the village to ensure the light returns to our darkest valley, and to the rest of the world.
“Some say the tradition has been going on seven-odd years, other say 700.
“Expect family-friendly festive frivolity and fun.”
The same evening will also see Ceinws’ pub Tafarn Dwynant open up for a solstice celebration with live music from Ali and the Nomads, and pizza from 5-11pm.
The pizza must be pre-ordered via WhatsApp on 07495998685.