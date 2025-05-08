A Machynlleth man is to take on an epic cycling challenge to mark VE Day and commemorate his grandfather.
Rhydian Mason is hoping to raise £3,000 for Help for Heroes by cycling 400km from Buckingham Palace to Germany next month, following the path of WW2 Allied Forces to Rheine in Germany.
Rhydian is the grandson of a Dunkirk and D-Day veteran Elwyn Mason and completed a ride for the charity last year, cycling from Normandy to Paris to commemorate the 80th anniversary year of the D-Day landings and the liberation of Paris, raising over £4,500 in the process.
He said: “It had such a huge impact on me, from experiencing the generosity of people contributing to my fundraiser, to training for such a big cycle ride, and of course the actual journey itself through France, riding with a number of people who owed their lives to Help for Heroes. And of course to cycle through Normandy along roads that my Grandfather would have known in the Summer of 1944 was an experience in itself.
“This year I’ll be cycling on part of the route my Grandfather took in 1945, through Holland and into Germany.
“Having ridden with so many last year who owe so much to Help for Heroes, and having got a far better understanding of the support they provide to ex-service men and women, I felt I needed to do more to help the charity, so naturally I decided, on another whim, to commit to supporting them again this year and take on this mammoth journey on a bicycle.
“I’m hoping to raise at least £3,000 and once more the generosity of people has astounded me.
“I’m a little over half-way towards my target so there is still much fundraising to do.
“If anyone, or any local businesses would like to support me as I venture through Europe on a bicycle I’d be more than happy to accept any donations”.
Rhydian’s ride will begin on 17 June when he will be joining over 100 others, participating in a number of commemoration services along the route to pay respects to the heroes that did not return home during the Second World War.
“It’s my way of honouring the sacrifices that the heroes of 80 years ago made, by giving something back to the heroes of today who serve in our armed forces,” he said.
Help for Heroes support veterans once they’ve left the armed forces.
On their mission the charity says: “We understand the difficulties people face when starting a new life after leaving the military.
“Finding work, somewhere to live, a purpose, and a place in society, can feel overwhelming.
“Help for Heroes is the leading Armed Forces and veterans’ charity in the UK. With your support, we can help our veterans and their families live well after service.”
Rhydian can be contacted on 07725052322 and anyone wishing to make a donation is urged to visit www.justgiving.com/page/rhydian2025