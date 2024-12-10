Hundreds braved a red weather warning last week to attend Machynlleth’s ‘Big Gig for Gaza’.
Despite the auditorium becoming filled with the noise of government-issued text weather warnings two minutes into the evening, organisers said the event went off without a hitch.
The event on Friday 7 December at the Tabernacle at Machynlleth’s MoMA had an estimated 250 attendees, raising £2,600 for One Nation charity, with more donations still coming.
Organiser Duncan Bamford said more would have attended if Storm Darragh hadn’t been imminent: “It was a very successful night of family-friendly original live music, poetry, circus & comedy.
“It was packed with incredibly talented performers and songwriters and despite the rising wind and storm alerts, very well attended.
“I know quite a few people from out of town stayed home, so we might have had a capacity audience if the weather had been more benign.”
One Nation is a UK-based charity supporting local and international relief projects with a 100 per cent donation policy.
The night featured a raffle, an auction for a bespoke handmade ‘peace banner’ by Llanbrynmair artist Nicky Arscott, a circus performer, poets, a cellist, local bands, hosted by the Dyfi Valley's own balloon artist Miss Popularity - Tess Cartright.
Duncan, who organised the event with members of the Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity group, said he was inspired by two similar 2007 concerts called Mach4Iraq which had raised £4,000: “I was hoping someone who had organised something similar before would organise something, but when it appeared no one was, I decided to just do it myself.
“It’s in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza - we all can see what vital emergency aid is needed, and so little getting through.
“Hopefully this will provide some blankets, food and medical supplies that are desperately needed.
“We will be back for another Big Gig in 2025 and for as long as fundraising is needed.”