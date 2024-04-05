Machynlleth is set to get its first 'Lesbian Pub Quiz' in aid of the town's landmark LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations this May.
Despite the jovial name (which could be a nod to the town’s thriving lesbian population) the organisers of Balchder Machynlleth Pride are keen to let locals know ‘all sexualities and genders are welcome’ for this themed quiz night.
Tickets are £2 at 7pm on 9 April with money going towards the Powys town’s first Pride event on 18 May.
The quiz will be at Machynlleth’s Wynnstay Arms Hotel and invites people to “don your most daring dungarees and your best Birkenstocks” and create teams for categories including film, books, and history as well as more LGBTQ+ topics including UK drag kings and sex and relationships.
Prizes include four tickets for a ride in a first-class carriage of the Talyllyn steam train complete with cream tea, as well as the potential to win a pair of hand-knitted rainbow fingerless gloves.
The town’s first full-blown Pride is set for May, organised by passionate town residents and will include an all-ages picnic, craft fair and outdoor games followed by an evening cabaret and party.