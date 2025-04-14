The congregation and clergy from Bro Moelwyn Ministry Area are pictured at the recent licencing and installation at Bangor Cathedral of Reverend Roland Barnes of Blaenau Ffestiniog (5th from the left) to Canon Primus to the Diocese of Bangor.
Penrhyndeudraeth celebrates new appointment at Bangor Cathedral
Sunday 20th April 2025 5:00 am
The congregation and clergy from Bro Moelwyn Ministry Area at the recent licencing and installation at Bangor Cathedral of Reverend Roland Barnes of Blaenau Ffestiniog (5th from the left) to Canon Primus to the Diocese of Bangor (Picture supplied)
