Criccieth Memorial Hall was full on 4 May thanks to an event hosted by Criccieth Town Council and the Memorial Hall to commemorate 80 years since VE Day.
Cllr Dr Peter Harlech Jones, Vice-Chair of Criccieth Town Council, welcomed everyone to the commemorative event and thanked South Caernarfon Creameries, Harlech Foods, Caffi Idris for their contribution and all the volunteers who had helped with the preparations. Superb entertainment was provided by the Llandudno Swing Band who encouraged lots of dancing.
The doors of the Memorial Hall were open for remembrance on VE Day (8 May), the church bells of St Catherine’s rang at 6.30 pm and a large crowd gathered for the lighting of the beacon on Criccieth sea front. Town Clerk Dr Catrin Jones, reading the most appropriate words of Cllr Delyth Lloyd, Chair of Criccieth Town Council on behalf of the council, said: “Tonight, as we stand together beneath this sky, we light this beacon not only to remember, but to renew.
“Eighty-one years ago, on D-Day, brave souls crossed stormy seas and foreign shores in the name of freedom, unity, and peace. Their courage shaped the course of history, and it is our duty to ensure their sacrifice is not forgotten.
“Let this light shine not just across our town, but through our hearts — a call for understanding, compassion, and peace in our homes, our communities, and across all nations. But remembrance is not just looking back — it is choosing to look forward, with purpose. This beacon we light tonight is a symbol of hope. A reminder that peace must be protected, nurtured, and never taken for granted.
“In a world still too often divided, we must be the voices of unity. In a time of conflict, we must be the hands that reach across differences.
This was followed by a reading of Owen Griffiths’ poignant poem ‘Lest we Forget’ by Cllr. Dr Peter Harlech Jones.
At 9.30 pm the beacon was lit by Cllr. Wayne Roberts and the Last Post was played by Dan Evans, followed by a minute’s silence.
Many thanks to Meldrum Leisure for their generosity in providing gas for the beacon. Thanks also to Crefftwyr Cricieth/Criccieth Crafters working under the banner of the town council’s community creative projects, Cricieth Creadigol-Creative Criccieth, the town was appropriately decorated for the week with poppy wreaths in the shops, decorated windows at the hub 50 High Street and a post box by the Memorial Hall.