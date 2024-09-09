Here are some of our favourite photos taken around north and west Wales by Cambrian News readers.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

These are some of our favourite photographs from the last few weeks.

William Johnson posted this image and wrote 'Full steam ahead for the Vale of Rheidol steam train as it wends it way up the valley to Devil's Bridge'. ( William Johnson )

Steve Williams captured this image of The Pelican of London sail training ship, back in the bay off the Aberystwyth coast on Friday. ( Steve Williams )

Llinos Furneaux posted this image, writing: "Cambrian Coast express train between Llanaber and Bermo" ( Llinos Furneaux )

Massini Lisa took this photograph in Aberaeron of what she believes is acrested mallard. ( Massini Lisa )

Peter Cundle captured this image of the Cader Idris range with the summit Pen y Gader just poking up on the right. ( Peter Cundle )

Margaret Pugnet caught this shot at dusk writing A paddleboarder enjoying an August sunset in Tywyn ( Margaret Pugnet )