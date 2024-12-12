Ceredigion’s Plaid Cymru councillors have donated to the county's food banks.
Cheques were presented in Penparcau, Aberaeron, Lampeter, Cardigan and Llandysul giving them £800 each to support the amazing work of the Ceredigion food banks.
Bryan G Davies, leader of the Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Group said: "We strive to do our best as the Party in power to help those in need in Ceredigion and as local councillors we support initiatives such as food banks and warm places.
“Once again this year there has been an increase in the need for help from food banks in Ceredigion - something none of us wants to see.
“It is unacceptable that so many residents of the county are facing poverty in the 21st century due to historic public spending cuts from London, low wages and high living costs. I would like it to be completely different and look forward to the day when we don't need food banks in Ceredigion.
“We are extremely grateful to all the volunteers that help to run these services."
A cheque for £800 was presented in Penparcau this week by Councillors Gareth Davies, Rhodri Davies, Catrin M S Davies, Shelley Childs, Endaf Edwards, Caryl Roberts, Alun Williams and Carl Worrall.
Catherine Griffiths, Jubilee Storehouse Food Bank, Penparcau said: "The demand on food banks is increasing now as winter is here. In the last two years we have seen a doubling in the number of people who need help from the food bank and the donations of food from local shops have halved. Around 40 volunteers work as an effective team to complete all the work to run the food bank and the time they give is extremely valuable."
All Food Banks in the county welcome financial contributions or food of all kinds, and are more than ready to welcome anyone wishing to volunteer with the work of the bank.
Anyone who feels the financial strain is welcome to go to their local Food Bank for help. The volunteers are very welcoming and always willing to help.
If you need more details about a food bank near you, how to get help or how to donate - follow this link: