Catherine Griffiths, Jubilee Storehouse Food Bank, Penparcau said: "The demand on food banks is increasing now as winter is here. In the last two years we have seen a doubling in the number of people who need help from the food bank and the donations of food from local shops have halved. Around 40 volunteers work as an effective team to complete all the work to run the food bank and the time they give is extremely valuable."