Tywyn Inner Wheel has a new president at the helm.
The Inner Wheel year runs from July to June, so Tywyn’s handover event was held recently in the garden of past president, Lynda Morris.
It was a beautiful sunny afternoon so members were able to sit out and enjoy each others friendship with tea and cake. Lynda presented the chain of office to Chrissie Glaze who is taking on the role of president for the coming year.
On Thursday, Chrissie presided over her first club meeting and welcomed members and two guests, Gwenda Roberts and Patricia Shirra.
The international service officer, Diana Osbourne, reported that several large bags of items, mainly bedding and baby clothes had been donated by members and taken to the District Rally in Mold. The International Aid Trust will distribute them mainly to Ukraine, but also to other areas of need.
It is 40 years since Tywyn Inner Wheel Club was formed so a discussion was held regarding a celebration later this year.
Assistants were appointed to stand in for officers in their absence.
After the business meeting members enjoyed a tasty meal of sea bass or caramelised Brie and red onion tart with potatoes and a pea salad, followed by a mixed berry Pavlova and ice cream. This was served in the Talyllyn Railway Restaurant.
Lynda Morris won the raffle.
