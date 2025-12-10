Tywyn’s Magic Lantern host their very own (and very first) Yule Ball with Totaleigh Music on Friday, 19 December.
The Totaleigh Music Experience is a crowd pleasing high energy 11-piece band of professional musicians, performing a wide repertoire of songs from throughout the decades including musical genres such as jazz, blues, soul, funk, pop, rock and rap.
Boasting a pumping rock solid rhythm section, three-piece horn section, sensational keys and outstanding vocal harmonies from three resident singers, and surprise guest singers at each performance, this band delivers party numbers and all time classics.
See them LIVE this Christmas time at The Magic Lantern Cinema where their set includes many of your festive faves.
Doors open at 6.30pm. Dress to impress. Fun for all ages.
