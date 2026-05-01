Congratulations to Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn Bala pupils Alaw Roberts and Efa Thorp for representing Wales in the under-18 rugby team.
They Year 12 and Year 13 pupils took part in a friendly match between Wales and Scotland leading up to the Six Nations championship.
Alaw, Efa and the team managed to beat the opposition 45-0!
“Amazing performance and score!” a school spokesperson said.
“A special experience for both and a special success for them. Excellent girls!
Alaw and Efa's former primary school teacher, Owain Williams, added: “A tremendous achievement for both girls who have worked extremely hard to win their caps for Wales. They have come a long way since representing Ysgol Bro Tegid in the Rugby Tag competition!
“It's great to see them progressing and persevering with their rugby and I look forward to see where their talents will take them. Congratulations girls!”
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