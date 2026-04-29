Natural Resources Wales has warned it will take action against illegal fishing after a man was fined after being caught by officers fishing illegally on the River Teifi.
As the Cambrian News reported last week, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 17 April that Peter Clarke, of 1 Persondy, Aberarad was caught fishing at the River Teifi near Dol Wyber, Newcastle Emlyn on 18 September last year.
The court heard that Clarke was seen fishing with a rod and line on the privately owned stretch of the river.
He did not have a valid rod licence and was not a member of the local angling club that owns the fishing rights at that location.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) enforcement officers were carrying out routine patrols in the area when they noticed Clarke walking towards the river.
When officers approached him, he was reeling a fishing lure out of the water.
Clarke later confirmed that he did not hold a fishing licence and did not have permission to fish there.
Fishing equipment was seized at the scene.
The court found Clarke guilty of fishing without a valid rod licence and of attempting to fish in waters where he had no legal right to do so.
Rhodri Thomas, Natural Resources Wales enforcement officer, said: “Fishing laws are in place to protect our rivers, fish stocks and wildlife.
“Ignoring these rules can damage the environment and fairness for people who fish legally.
“Everyone who fishes must make sure they have the correct licence and permission before they start.”
Clarke was fined £1,100 and must also pay £1,375 costs and a £440 surcharge.
NRW said it is “reminding anglers that both a valid fishing licence and the correct landowner or club permission are required before fishing, and that enforcement checks take place regularly across Wales.”
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