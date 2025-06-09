Concern over the lack of site visits being conducted by members of Powys County Council’s Planning committee ahead of deciding applications, has been flagged up with the Auditor General for Wales.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has met with the Auditor General for Wales Adrian Crompton and a team from Audit Wales to work through a list of concerns about the council’s planning service.
In April, Mr Russell wrote to Mr Crompton raising continued and serious concerns regarding the performance of the planning service following the publication of two reports by Audit Wales on the council’s planning service in the last two years.
Following the meeting Mr George said: “The auditor general took on board my concerns and examples provided and will use what I outlined as part of a wider piece of work Audit Wales are undertaking around the governance and leadership of the council.”
“We did spend some time on examples around missing and inaccurate information in reports going to committee.
“I also made the point on the lack of site visits by committee.”
Interest in Mr George’s concerns around planning in Powys was shown by members of the council’s Governance and Audit committee last month.
The committee chairwoman and lay-member Lynne Hamilton said that she will be expecting an update on the issue in “due course,” following the meeting.
In May 2023 Audit Wales published a damning report into the state of Powys council’s planning service and issued a number of recommendations for the council to address.
In response, the council set up an internal board to help steer improvements in the service.
Last November, Audit Wales issued a follow up report which said that “overall” they had found that Powys planners had “responded quickly” to improve its arrangements.
Audit Wales said the planning service has: “implemented the 2023 recommendations in full.”
