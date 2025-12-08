Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Bala.
A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail as investigations continue.
The incident happened shortly after 11.40pm on 3 December, on the A494 in Llanfor where a 43-year-old man is believed to have been struck by a car while walking along the road out of Bala.
He died at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gibson said: “If you did travel along the route and may have seen the pedestrian, or have dash-cam footage, we urge you to come forward as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information should contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 25000989380.
