Concerns have been raised that erecting too many tall weather masts in Powys could force RAF low level training flights away from mid Wales.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee on 30 January, councillors discussed plans to place a 122.5 metre weather mast at Aberedw Hill near Builth Wells for a five year period.
The planning application has been lodged by Aberedw Energy Park Limited who are also behind proposals to build 18 wind turbines at the site.
Senior planning officer Catherine James said that the application needs to be looked at on its own merits and that any potential windfarm development in the background should not be a “consideration” for councillors.
Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson recalled that a very “similar” application for a weather mast had been in front of the committee in the last few months.
Cllr Wilkinson said: “It does create an impediment to low flying aircraft in particular military aircraft who would have to avoid this part of mid Wales, and we know how important mid Wales is for training.
“Are we looking at the cumulative effect of multiple masts of this type on the ability of the military to train in mid Wales?”
Ms James said: “The Ministry of Defence have been consulted and have not objected; they have asked for two conditions to be attached.
“One relates to the lighting and the other one is notification of commencement.”
Planning professional lead Peter Morris said: “The military will want to keep accurate records.”
Mr Morris said the MOD would continue to be consulted on each and every application of this nature that comes forward.
Mr Morris said: “They may start raising objections for cumulative reasons if there are too many impediments to low flying aircraft and tactical training.
“So, it may come in the future.”