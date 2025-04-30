Sainsbury’s and the Co-operative have submitted formal objections against plans to build a new supermarket on the outskirts of Lampeter.
German supermarket chain Lidl has submitted an application to build a store on the Carmarthenshire side of the boundary near Cwmann on Carmarthen Road.
Lidl says the new store would bring 40 new jobs to the area and its plans were backed by 91 per cent of people who took part in a consultation last year.
The plans have been submitted to Carmarthenshire County Council and have drawn a slew of responses.
Established Lampeter supermarkets, Sainsbury’s and the Co-operative, have both lodged official objections, saying there is no need for another supermarket in the area.
Sainsbury’s said: “Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, objects to the proposed Lidl food store for the following reasons: The impact on Lampeter town centre, and its anchor store Sainsbury's, has not been fully considered in the application; There is no qualitative or quantitative need for the Lidl food store.
“The Aldi application in Lampeter was refused largely because of an inability to demonstrate need, and the impact that the proposal would have on designated centres.
“This application fails to provide information that would give a different conclusion to the Aldi application, and as such we would respectfully suggest that this application be refused.”
Similarly, the Co-op said: “This objection provided on behalf of the Co-op respectfully requests that the planning application is refused for the following reasons:
“Both the recent retail study update for Carmarthenshire and the extensive retail audit of the Aldi in Lampeter, confirm that that there is no quantitative retail need in this location.
“Furthermore, there is no clear qualitative need for a foodstore in this location and even if a case could be made, TAN4 is clear that it is "unlikely that any of the specified aspects of qualitative need could justify new retail development on their own".
“It is for the applicant to demonstrate compliance with the sequential approach to development.
“Given this recent change with the Aldi site, and without further evidence, it is not clear if all sequential options have been considered.
“Co-op consider that the applicant has significantly underplayed the impact on Lampeter and its existing convenience stores.
There is nothing within the submitted Planning and Retail statement that would result in conclusion different than the Aldi committee report, that vacancies are a concern and impacts from the store (be it Aldi or Lidl) would likely result in a significant adverse impact.
“Given all the above, the planning application should be refused, similar to the nearby Aldi proposal, as the Lidl is also contrary to the LDP, PPW and TAN4.”
Natural Resources Wales has also raised concerns, saying the application has ‘inadequate information’.
The application will be considered by Carmarthenshire County Council’s planning committee.