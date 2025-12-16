Another sinkhole has opened up at a popular Aberystwyth beach, but there is confusion over who owns the land.
A third sinkhole opened up on a bank near the river Ystwyth last week, next to a hole that first appeared in 2020 and has been growing ever since.
Fencing has been placed around the new hole but questions have arisen over who owns the land, with Ceredigion County Council saying it is currently unregistered.
When asked if the council was aware of the latest hole and whether there was a wider strategy for the upkeep of Tanybwlch beach, specifically near the bridge, a spokesperson said: "The council is aware of the issue raised and has secured the area with fencing.
"These are interim measures to ensure public safety whilst ownership and responsibility are established.
"The land is currently unregistered, and the council is actively working to identify and confirm ownership."
Access to the beach was blocked off in June this year after a hole appeared near the bridge, which was repaired by Ceredigion County Council.
Another hole, which first appeared in 2020 remains open, with sandbags used to fill the void, but has since largely washed away.
Speaking on the state of Tanybwlch in the summer, one resident who did not want to be named said: “Nothing has been done about the tiny hole - it's now worsening with every storm and is probably now a multi-million pound fix.
“The new hole seems to have been repaired properly, as opposed to with white dumpy bags.
“While the contractors are there, why aren’t they tackling the other hole?
“It would bring back Tanybwlch beach, enjoyed by hundreds of locals and tourists each year, teeming with nature.
“It is, of course, also the route of the main coastal path.
“Where has the money suddenly appeared from to repair the new sink hole, and why has the other hole just been left?
“If only the original riverside hole had been fixed as quickly as this one is being done – it would have made a huge amount of difference to the erosion we are now seeing.”
Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake has also raised his concerns over the lack of attention paid to the original sinkhole, writing in a letter to a resident that he would raise these concerns with the council, adding: “It saddens me to see the wall in such a state: my Father used to take me often to Tanybwlch as a child, and so I appreciate just how important the spot is to local residents and visitors alike.
“As you note in your email, most people appreciate that a permanent resolution will likely cost a significant sum of money.
“Nevertheless, it must be possible to implement a more robust temporary measure than the one currently attempted.”
Access to the beach remains open however with two sets of fencing erected around the two sinkholes near the bridge on the river side of the car park.
