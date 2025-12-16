Over £2,000 has been raised in at a coffee morning at the Halfway Inn, Pisgah.
The coffee morning, organised by Beca and Mali James from the Halfway, took place at the end of September in memory of their aunty, Peta Romaine.
Peta and her husband Charles moved to Aberystwyth in the summer of 2020 to be nearer Peta's family, but within months of enjoying a new life, Peta was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Shan Jenkins, Peta's sister and Beca and Mali's grandmother, said the “the news came as a devastating blow to the family, at a time when we were all looking forward to spending more time together”.
Peta fought a brave battle with the help of the care and dedication of Nerys Thomas and the colorectal team at Bronglais Hospital.
The money collected was presented to Nerys at Halfway’s Christmas Fair, which took place at the pub on Saturday, 6 December.
Beca, Mali, Alun, Shan, Nerys and Father Christmas pictured would like to thank everyone who supported the event and keep an eye out for another one in the Halfway next year to add to the fund.
