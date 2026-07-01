A consultation will be launched on increasing council tax premiums in Powys by up to 300 per cent on long-term empty properties.
At a special meeting of Powys County Council’s cabinet on 30 June, councillors received the report on the proposal to go out to consultation on premiums.
From April 2023, Welsh Government expanded the discretionary powers available to local authorities, that allow significantly higher premiums of up to 300 per cent to be charged on long-term empty properties.
Currently the council charges a 100 per cent Council Tax premium.
Cabinet member for finance, Cllr David Thomas said: “Long term empty properties represent a substantial under used asset that could help meet local need more sustainably.
“A stepped premium approach where the level increases incrementally in line with the length of time a property has remained empty may function as an incentive for owners to bring properties back into use as a home.”
There are currently 897 long term empty properties identified in Powys, down from 1,060 in 2017/2018 when a 50 per cent premium was charged.
Cllr Thomas said: “The premium has had some impact in moderating the number of long-term empty properties, but that it has not delivered sustained or significant reduction.
“This indicates that a flat rate approach is not strong enough to drive change in more persistent cases.
“The stepped premium would link the level of council tax charge to the duration for which a dwelling has remained continuously empty and unfurnished.”
He added that no decisions on increasing the premium would be taken yet as further reports to consider the consultation results and an impact assessment would need to come before councillors before amendments to the premium can be made.
The consultation will start soon and be held for six weeks over the summer.
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