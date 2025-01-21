A fresh round of bids to identify a partner for a much delayed health centre in Tregaron will be launched after a tender process came up empty.
The Cylch Caron project, which was first mooted in 2016, would consist of a GP surgery, community pharmacy, outpatient clinics and community nursing services, as well as extra care flats and integrated health and social care units.
The project also includes specialist social housing for individuals with care needs in Tregaron.
A tender went out last summer to find a 'delivery partner' to design and build the project.
However, despite saying bids had been received and were being reviewed, it has been revealed by Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board, that no delivery partner was identified.
At a Ceredigion County Council Cabinet meeting on 21 January, members heard that two potential partners have expressed an interest in delivering the scheme, “with some variations to those proposed in the tender.”
The Cabinet voted to run a ‘Competitive Dialogue’ procurement exercise “with an open call for interested parties and includes a qualification stage of essential criteria that must be met.”
“After that initial stage it is possible to discuss proposals put forward by the bidders in order to work up those plans to ensure requirements are met,” a report said.
“There may be multiple rounds of discussions before a final bid is invited.
“Upon completion of the competitive dialogue the results will be submitted to Cabinet for tender acceptance.”
Cylch Caron was delayed in 2021 after housing association Barcud backed out of the project over financial concerns amid rising costs, putting the scheme in danger of never going ahead.
Cllr Alun Williams told the Cabinet meeting that Ceredigion County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and the Welsh Government “remain committed to the scheme.”