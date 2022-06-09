Council employees take on 100km walk for charity

Ceredigion Council employees past and present took part in the first ‘Ceredigion Summer Stroll’ in 2019, with hopes to make it annual

Ceredigion County Council employees will walk 100 kilometres in just 24 hours, with the hope of raising £5,000 for various charities.

Council employees will be trekking across the county to raise vital funds for four charities and a local school.

The Ceredigion Summer Stroll, which take place on 1 and 2 July, will cover 100km between the council’s industrial estate depots in Penrhos and Glanyrafon.

Martin Dickinson is organising the walk: “Proceeds from this year’s event, Summer Stroll 2, are being split between Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, Animal Rescue Cymru, Jubilee Storehouse, Llwyn yr Eos School, and Wales Air Ambulance.

“Upon our arrival at the Glanyrafon Depot, we will make the short final walk to the Black Lion in Llanbadarn for a party, barbecue, and raffle, where some of the prizes include Aberystwyth Town FC season tickets, Scarlets tickets, Principality Stadium tours as well as family tickets, gift cards, and vouchers kindly donated by retailers and attractions.”

This is not the first such challenge for the team, with hopes to make it annual dashed by Covid-19.

“The Ceredigion Cancer Walk in 2019 raised over £4,000 for Stand Up To Cancer. It was a 24 hour, 100km walk by past and present Ceredigion Council employees through Ceredigion, ending in Llanbadarn Fawr.

“Due to the inaugural walk’s success we decided to make it an annual event but, due to the pandemic, we were unable to organise another one until this year.”

The group of 12 employees will be present during the entire walk but will not walk the entire 100km.

Martin explained: “We have two cars so there will be two driving, giving some an opportunity to rest.

“There will be between four and eight people walking at any one time with all of us walking the final stage. It will be over 24 hours, probably a little over 24 hours in fact.”

Martin added: “Having worked from home for the last two years, I’m looking forward to meeting up with my friends again.

“If it’s anything like the last time, we’ll have a lot of fun and everyone is welcome to come join us either on the route itself or at the Black Lion at the end.

“My main concern is raising money as I know how difficult the last two years have been. But if we don’t get anywhere near our target of £5,000, then it may affect our decision to make it an annual event.”

On the chosen charities, Martin said: “The charities were actually chosen two years ago when we were first planning the 2nd walk.

“They were decided between the group that took part in 2019. That walk was so much fun. The whole group immediately agreed that we should do it again.”

So far, the team have managed to raise £425 of their £5,000 goal.

To donate to the challenge and help them reach their fundraising goal, please go to https://gofund.me/55027424.