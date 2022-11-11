More than a dozen different services and organisations will be represented during the drop-in sessions, including Gwynedd Council who will give advice on benefits, energy bills, looking for work, youth services, support for families with children, Nyth, a Welsh Government Service advising people about heating their homes, Government Work and Pension Service, Scottish Power, housing associations Adra, Grŵp Cynefin and North Wales Housing, Welsh Water, Citizens Advice and Y Dref Werdd, a social enterprise working for the benefit of the environment and the community.