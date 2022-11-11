Council fairs organised to tackle cost-of-living crisis
A series of information fairs are being held across Gwynedd to help local people with the cost of living, and the next one takes place in Penryndeudraeth tomorrow (Tuesday).
Gwynedd Council has organised the events to ensure people are receiving all the help, support and practical advice they are eligible for.
The council’s has created a page on their website (www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/CostOfLiving) with advice to support people in the county.
More than a dozen different services and organisations will be represented during the drop-in sessions, including Gwynedd Council who will give advice on benefits, energy bills, looking for work, youth services, support for families with children, Nyth, a Welsh Government Service advising people about heating their homes, Government Work and Pension Service, Scottish Power, housing associations Adra, Grŵp Cynefin and North Wales Housing, Welsh Water, Citizens Advice and Y Dref Werdd, a social enterprise working for the benefit of the environment and the community.
The information fair has already been to Dolgellau. The next town to receive the information fair is Penrhydeudraeth, tomorrow.
The information fair will visit the following locations:
Penrhyndeudraeth Memorial Hall – 15/11/2022, 9.30am-2.30pm
Harlech Memorial Hall – 22/11/2022, 3.30-6.30pm
Nefyn Centre – 24/11/2022, 9.30-11.30am
Coed Mawr, Bangor – 29/11/2022, 3.30-6.30pm
Talysarn Centre – 6/12/2022, 3.30-6.30pm
Noddfa, Caernarfon – 08/12/2022, 3.30-630pm
Tŷ Elidir, Deiniolen – 13/12/2022, 3.30-6.30pm
