This summer, various teams from Ceredigion County Council will provide free summer activities for children, young people, and their families at three locations within Ceredigion with funding support from Cynnal Y Cardi.
Takiig place at Plascrug and Cardigan leisure centres as well as Lampeter Wellbeing Centre, the roadshows will utilise Porth Cymorth Cynnar teams, including the Youth Service, Ceredigion Active and Family and Parenting Support, to offer free activities and information.
External bodies such as Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dyfed Powys Police will also be on hand to offer information on healthcare.
This will offer accessible opportunities to children, young people, and their families, and a sense of community engagement, in addition to advice and information for young people who may not be in education, employment or training.
The roadshow also looks to promote the development of Welsh culture and skills.
Greg Jones, Ceredigion County Council Corporate Lead Officer for Porth Cymorth Cynnar, said: "This is an excellent opportunity to come and find out about the Council services available to families and young people, and at the same time enjoy free activities across the County this summer."
Making use of staff expertise and available resources, some of the activities include inflatable games, facepainting and console games.
The roadshows will take place on the following dates between 10.00 and 14.00:
Plascrug Leisure Centre, Aberystwyth – Friday 26 July;
Cardigan Leisure Centre – Wednesday 14 August;
Lampeter Wellbeing Hub – Thursday 22 August.