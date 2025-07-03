Children from Cylch Meithrin Dolgellau have visited residents at Cefn Rodyn care home.
The Cylch Meithrin believes in building connections with the local community, and the visit was full of emotion, laughter, and kindness - bringing joy to the residents, children, and staff.
Cylch Meithrin manager Glesni Davenport said: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt so proud or emotional with these little ones. The children behaved like angels and the residents were absolutely delighted to see them.
“One elderly lady was crying because she was so happy they came to visit, and one of our little girls went over and held her hand (completely unprompted) because she thought she looked sad.
“This was the first of many visits, we hope. A fantastic experience for everyone!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.