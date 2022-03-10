Council launches spring clean campaign to tidy up county

With spring “just around the corner”, Ceredigion County Council’s annual spring clean is now underway.

Before the spring brings plants and vegetation to highway verges across the county, litter is currently “more visible, and easier to access, than before”.

So Ceredigion Council have launched their annual, month-long, Caru Ceredigion Spring Clean to tidy up the county.

Councillor Dafydd Edwards, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, Housing and Customer Contact said: “This is a totally avoidable situation where prevention is very much better than cure.

“As part of Caru Ceredigion, everybody has a role to play in ensuring that Ceredigion is kept clean for the enjoyment of local residents and visitors as well as the local environment itself. Most people do this as a matter of course because it makes sense and is how people should behave.

“However, sadly we again find ourselves in a position where litter needs to be removed from our roadside verges. Not only is roadside litter expensive to deal with but it is unsightly and any work on the highway to remove it carries with it some element of risk.”

The Caru Ceredigion Spring Clean will be ongoing throughout March.

In order for the work to be completed safely, there are strict health and safety considerations. The traffic management requirements to site one clean-up team safely on our highways can cost upwards of £1,000 per day. With this in mind, areas that are in the greatest need take priority.