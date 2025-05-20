Plans have been submitted to expand a Llanrhystud holiday park with extra lodges and static caravans.
The plans, submitted to Ceredigion County Council last week, seek full planning permission for the siting of 10 holiday lodges and 9 static caravans at Penrhos Park.
Documents said that there is “continued demand for additional types of holiday accommodation to lease on this site”, and the “proposal will complete the site, filling in unsightly gaps and rounding off the development.”
Planning documents submitted with the scheme add that the proposal “will generate a financial boost and result in a year-wide positive impact on neighbouring businesses in Llanrhystud, helping to secure their future.”
Jobs would also be created on the site, documents added.