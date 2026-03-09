Ceredigion County Council officers have raised “serious concerns about food safety practices” at an Indian takeaway in Lampeter after the owner was fined for food regulation breaches.
The Cambrian News reported from court last week that Ruhul Amin Chowdhury, the owner of Nehar Indian Takeaway on 10 Bridge Street, was fined by magistrates for food regulation breaches including not displaying the use of genetically modified ingredients in the restaurant’s onion bhajis.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to display that prawn cocktail contained mustard – a potential allergen – and failing to display that onion bhajis ‘contained ingredients produced from genetically modified organisms’.
He also admitted misleading customers by saying that “no artificial food colouring or additives are used” in pilau rice and tikka masala when they were.
The prosecution followed a Ceredigion County Council investigation which uncovered “significant failures in the business’s allergen information and control measures.”
The Council’s Public Protection team conducted an unannounced test purchase on 23 January last year, following previous warnings and a formal notice regarding inaccurate allergen information.
Despite being informed during the order that a member of the party had a mustard allergy, officers found that the prawn cocktail supplied by the takeaway contained mustard.
Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of mustard, rendering the food unsafe for consumption.
During the same visit, officers also discovered that the business was using genetically modified (GM) cooking oil without declaring its use to consumers as required by law.
This issue had been raised with Choudhury twice before, yet no corrective action had been taken, the council said.
The investigation further found that the takeaway menu claimed that “no artificial colours or food additives are used.”
However, officers observed a tub of “bright red colour” on site containing artificial colourings.
Choudhury confirmed that these were used in dishes such as chicken tikka masala and pilau rice.
Subsequent laboratory analysis verified the presence of artificial colours in food samples.
During interview, Choudhury offered no defence.
He stated he was unaware that the cooking oil was genetically modified, accepted that the menu contained an incorrect claim regarding artificial colours, and said he did not know the prawn cocktail sauce contained mustard.
Officers concluded that he had a limited understanding of allergen management, raising serious concerns about food safety practices at the premises.
Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard that Chowdhury intended to implement proper systems to prevent future issues and that his lack of understanding and need for further support had contributed to the offences.
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection said: "This case highlights the importance of good allergen control and accurate food information.
“Undeclared allergens can have life threatening consequences, and our officers found several worrying failings during this investigation.
“Our team worked closely with the business to ensure urgent corrective action was taken, and we will continue to support and enforce where necessary to keep consumers safe.”
Chowdhury was fined £1,290 and must pay £1,000 costs and a £518 surcharge.
