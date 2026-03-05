The owner of an Indian takeaway in Lampeter has been fined by magistrates for food regulation breaches including not displaying the use of genetically modified ingredients in the restaurant’s onion bhajis.
Ruhul Amin Chowdhury, the owner of Nehar Indian Takeaway on 10 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to display that prawn cocktail contained mustard – a potential allergen – and failing to display that onion bhajis ‘contained ingredients produced from genetically modified organisms’.
He also admitted misleading customers by saying that “no artificial food colouring or additives are used” in pilau rice and tikka masala when they were.
Chowdhury was fined £1,290 and must pay £1,000 costs and a £518 surcharge.
