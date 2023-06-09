This is the ladder Gwynedd Council has installed on Criccieth beach following damage to a ramp that was there previously.
As reported in last week’s Cambrian News, Criccieth Town Council is concerned about the ‘unacceptable’ ladder on Criccieth beach, installed instead of an access ramp to replace the original.
The issue of replacing the ramp has been ongoing for over a year, after the original collapsed due to storm damage. The end seemed in sight when, after months of ‘back and forth’ between the town and Gwynedd councils, construction work started in February. The town council believed the work was to construct a new ramp, but the ‘unexpected’ installation of an access ladder ‘without notice,’ has caused concern.
Criccieth Town Council chair Cllr Delyth Lloyd said: “The ongoing issue of getting a fit for purpose slipway to access part of the eastern side of Criccieth’s beach has been of great concern to the people of the town, and visitors alike.
“We as a town council have persistently raised this for over 12 months with Gwynedd Council - the responsible authority for the safety of our beaches. A few weeks ago Gwynedd Council installed a temporary ladder placed on the eastern esplanade without notice and unexpectedly, the lack of communication with us locally on this is, quite frankly, unacceptable.
“We have great concerns about the safety risks of this temporary ladder and indeed the lack of a coherent plan to install a permanent slipway in this part of the beach.
“We need Gwynedd to crack on with getting this sorted as soon as possible before someone is injured on this ladder, or stranded on this part of the beach due to lack of access. We have requested that the appropriate officer from Gwynedd comes to our next council meeting for an update on the slipway.”
Gwynedd Council said: “Following essential repair work to the main groyne structure at the eastern end of Criccieth beach and the recent removal of the collapsed access ramp, a new ladder has been installed on the sea wall as a temporary measure to provide an escape route in an emergency.
“The council is currently considering different options regarding the design, location and construction of any future beach access.”