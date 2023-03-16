Gwynedd Council is considering different ways to access a beach in Criccieth after a ramp was "significantly damaged".
The news follows a site visit to Criccieth by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, who is calling on the council for a firm timeline for repairs to Criccieth seafront, which has been damaged by recent storms.
The council said work to repair the main groyne on the eastern beach has been completed and it’s anticipated that the beach levels will stabilise and accrete over the coming months. Cosmetic damage caused to the esplanade will continue to be monitored with essential maintenance works considered as part of the council’s future works programme.
A spokesperson added: “The ramp which had been significantly damaged and was beyond reconstruction and repair has been removed and work on the new plinth forming part of the promenade wall has been completed. A new pedestrian safety rail has been installed to safeguard the edge. The council is currently considering different options regarding design, location and construction of future beach access.”
Mr ap Gwynfor has welcomed steps by Gwynedd Council to repair parts of the sea front in Criccieth, which is rapidly changing formation as a result of climate change, and met with representatives from Criccieth Town Council who have been pressing hard for work to be carried out to repair a number of seafront structures following recent storms.
Much of the stone façade along the eastern side of the beach has collapsed, with boulders strewn along the beach. Deep holes have been carved out under the path above the beach – further exposing the wall to the elements.
In addition, the concrete ramp has been broken for some years and remains unsafe, whilst substantial damage has been caused to a number of the wooden groynes on the beach.
A Gwynedd Council survey shows a depth of around 1.4m has been lost in beach areas between October 2019 and October 2022, suggesting that the beach fell by around 0.5m before the storms of November 2021, with the remainder falling more recently.
Work has begun to address repairs to the seafront, with work completed on repairing some of the groynes, but Mr ap Gwynfor is calling for a firm timetable for the completion of works.
He said: “I recently visited Criccieth at the request of the town council to see for myself the indisputable changes to the beach and the subsequent damage to sea defences. The level of the beach is falling before our eyes, in parts, by several meters.
“The damage caused by recent extreme storms has had a transformational impact on the topography of the beach, which in turn, has damaged several aspects of the town’s sea defences, including the sea wall, groynes and access to the beach itself.
“Criccieth Town Council have been pressing hard for these important structures to be repaired not only to strengthen sea defences but also to secure safe access to the beach for both local people and visitors.
“I am pleased to report that steps are now being taken by Gwynedd Council to address these concerns, with work to repair the groynes already completed.
“What we now require is a clear timetable for the remainder of the work and I understand that contractors have already been appointed to repair the sea wall along the esplanade which requires urgent attention.
“Remedial work on the access ramp is more complex and I will be pressing Gwynedd Council to work with partner organisations to find an alternative accessible option to ensure safe access to the beach is restored as quickly as possible.